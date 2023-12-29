Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $64.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Corteva

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $246,423,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 78.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

