CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $141.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average of $131.79. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

