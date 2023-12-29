Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $173.21 million and $145.02 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

