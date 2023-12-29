Critical Comparison: Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Timberline Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -25.10 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.96 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39% Timberline Resources N/A -25.81% -24.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vizsla Silver and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus target price of $3.02, indicating a potential upside of 140.37%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Timberline Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

(Get Free Report)

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.