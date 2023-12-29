Critical Survey: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $8.60 million 6.46 -$89.08 million ($1.96) -4.68 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $82.72 million 3.47 $6.75 million ($0.25) -66.56

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Asset Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -7.10% 8.01% 0.31% NexPoint Real Estate Finance -1.38% 9.79% 0.49%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 0 1 3.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.63%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

