CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $400.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 100.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 111,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

