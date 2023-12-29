Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNH opened at $524.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.63 and its 200-day moving average is $508.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

