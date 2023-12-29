CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CVRx traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 34518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $687.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.32.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
