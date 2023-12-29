CX Institutional Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hershey were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HSY opened at $184.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

