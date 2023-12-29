CX Institutional Purchases 114 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CX Institutional grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $150.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

