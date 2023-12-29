Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.57. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $85.62.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,725. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after buying an additional 983,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,087,000 after buying an additional 337,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,654,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.