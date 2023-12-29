Czech National Bank Acquires 15,820 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

