Czech National Bank Acquires 25,881 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

