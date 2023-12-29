Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,685 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JCI opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.