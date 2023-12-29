Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,801,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.45. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

