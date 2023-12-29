Czech National Bank Has $32.73 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 986,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,589 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

