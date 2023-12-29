Czech National Bank Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of O opened at $58.58 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

