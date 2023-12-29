Czech National Bank Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 107,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in IQVIA by 20.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 9.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 13.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

