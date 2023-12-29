Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $138.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $138.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

