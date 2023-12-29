Czech National Bank Purchases 77,508 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,508 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

