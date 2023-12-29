DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

