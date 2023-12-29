DA Davidson Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.14.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares
In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.