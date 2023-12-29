DA Davidson Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.