DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNB

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,493,000 after acquiring an additional 271,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.