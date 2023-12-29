DA Davidson Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.