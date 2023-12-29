DA Davidson Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,066 shares of company stock worth $1,108,506. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

