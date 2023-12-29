David Moss Buys 100,000 Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Stock

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) insider David Moss purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($66,073.70).

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £101.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.08. The Pebble Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 48.60 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.52).

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.74) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.