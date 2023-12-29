Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

