DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) & Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Head-To-Head Survey

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) and Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Energy Services of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.21 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.34 Energy Services of America $304.10 million N/A N/A $0.18 31.58

Energy Services of America has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Energy Services of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Energy Services of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Services of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Energy Services of America beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

