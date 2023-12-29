Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.9% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

