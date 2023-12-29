Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of DX opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $722.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 866.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 92,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 98,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

