Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

