Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 262,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 54,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.26 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

