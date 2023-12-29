Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

