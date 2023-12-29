Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,207,019 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $28,342,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

