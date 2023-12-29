Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.69. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 525.11% and a negative net margin of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, November 27th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

