Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
ENSV opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.75.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.
Institutional Trading of Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Further Reading
