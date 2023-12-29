Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.