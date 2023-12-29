EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 466.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,867 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

EQT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

