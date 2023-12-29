Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $581.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

