Everscale (EVER) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Everscale has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $60.05 million and $3.02 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,257,907 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

