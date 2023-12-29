Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $347.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.