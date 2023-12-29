Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) & Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fabrinet and Eltek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $2.65 billion 2.70 $247.91 million $6.74 29.22 Eltek $39.65 million 2.05 $3.19 million $0.99 14.01

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fabrinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Fabrinet has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fabrinet and Eltek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 2 6 0 2.75 Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fabrinet currently has a consensus price target of $143.11, indicating a potential downside of 27.32%. Given Fabrinet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Eltek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fabrinet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Eltek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 9.28% 17.54% 12.78% Eltek 12.99% 25.57% 14.05%

Summary

Fabrinet beats Eltek on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and others. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Golan Ltd.

