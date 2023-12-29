Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 2,772 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

