Financial Analysis: QuantaSing Group (QSG) versus Its Competitors

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare QuantaSing Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QuantaSing Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantaSing Group Competitors 232 1059 1547 94 2.51

QuantaSing Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 508.02%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 7.41%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% QuantaSing Group Competitors -5.92% -49.26% 2.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million -$14.97 million -7.71 QuantaSing Group Competitors $440.24 million $4.24 million 5.80

QuantaSing Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QuantaSing Group rivals beat QuantaSing Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.