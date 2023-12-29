Financial Comparison: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and nVent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $12.43 million N/A N/A N/A N/A nVent Electric $2.91 billion 3.38 $399.80 million $2.80 21.18

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A nVent Electric 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and nVent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

nVent Electric has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Given nVent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of nVent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of nVent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and nVent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A nVent Electric 14.98% 17.44% 9.13%

Summary

nVent Electric beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment offers fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures; and engineered electrical and fastening products. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people; and provides thermal management systems comprising heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. It sells its products under the CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brands. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, data center contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance contractors. It serves the energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

