Financial Review: Green Hygienics (GRYN) versus The Competition

Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Free Report) is one of 315 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Green Hygienics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Green Hygienics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Hygienics 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Hygienics Competitors 185 887 1621 20 2.54

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 49.76%. Given Green Hygienics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Hygienics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Hygienics N/A N/A 0.00 Green Hygienics Competitors $1.22 billion $42.59 million -96.75

This table compares Green Hygienics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Green Hygienics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Green Hygienics. Green Hygienics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Green Hygienics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Green Hygienics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Hygienics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Hygienics N/A N/A N/A Green Hygienics Competitors -54.27% -65.85% -13.83%

About Green Hygienics

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California. On July 11, 2023, Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California.

