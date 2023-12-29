Financial Review: Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) versus KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and KM Wedding Events Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.25 -$38.57 million ($0.19) -9.21 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KM Wedding Events Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wag! Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group -5.11% -184.45% -24.24% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wag! Group has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wag! Group and KM Wedding Events Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wag! Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 357.14%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Summary

Wag! Group beats KM Wedding Events Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

