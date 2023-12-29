Financial Survey: A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) vs. Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huabao International has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.3%. Huabao International pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 84.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 5 2 3 0 1.80 Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Huabao International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus price target of $30,800.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347,922.60%. Given A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is more favorable than Huabao International.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Huabao International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 16.11% 0.70% 0.62% Huabao International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Huabao International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $81.53 billion 0.41 $29.20 billion $2.64 3.35 Huabao International $569.05 million 1.72 -$156.71 million N/A N/A

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Huabao International.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Huabao International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation, fulfilment, and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation, warehousing, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services. The company's Terminals segment engages in the gateway terminal activities under the APM Terminals brand. Its Towage & Maritime Services segment provides shore towage, salvage, and marine services under the Svitzer brand; manufactures and produces reefer containers; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector with a fleet of anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; synthetic perfumes; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

