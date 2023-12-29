Financial Survey: BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) vs. Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taylor Wimpey and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

BAE Systems has a consensus target price of $475.00, indicating a potential upside of 734.21%. Given BAE Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BAE Systems is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and BAE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $5.47 billion 1.17 $796.07 million N/A N/A BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.64 $1.97 billion N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey.

Dividends

Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Taylor Wimpey on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

