First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,677,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,574 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,747,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.