FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Sells £476,000 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £476,000 ($604,828.46).

FirstGroup Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,725.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.64. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 92.66 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

